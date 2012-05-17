Thursday at Cannes, fest-goers were treated to the premiere of “Rust and Bone,” starring Marion Cotillard, and a fun photo shoot with the cast of “Madagascar 3,” with stars Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain and Martin Short on hand. Check out the gallery below to see photos of the day’s star-studded events.
Cannes: Marion Cotillard, Ben Stiller and Chris Rock hit the festival
Dave Lewis 05.17.12 6 years ago
