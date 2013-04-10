Can’t go to Coachella? Check the webcast for Chili Peppers, Phoenix, How to Destroy Angels

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts fest for this weekend and next has been sold out for months, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the performances. Trent Reznor’s How To Destroy Angels, Phoenix, Vampire Weekend, Janelle Monae, New Order, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more will be webcast through Coachella’s official YouTube channel during their performances this coming weekend, April 12-14.

Organizers have released the weekend 1 webcast schedule below, all times PST. Who are you most excited to see? Will Tupac show up again?

For those who are actually attending, check out newly announced set times here.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Friday, April 12th:

3:30 – Jake Bugg

3:30 – Stars

3:30 – Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

4:15 – Johnny Marr

4:30 – Beardyman

4:35 – Divine Fits

5:10 – Alt-J

5:20 – Metric

5:20 – Polica

6:00 – Lee ‘Scratch” Perry

6:10 – Passion Pit

6:25 – Palma Violets

6:50 – Japandroids

7:00 – Local Natives

7:25 – Jello Biafra

8:15 – Sparks

8:40 – Beach House

9:40 – Purity Ring

10:10 – Grinderman

10:25 – Infected Mushroom

11:15 – Jurassic 5

12:00 – Tegan & Sara

12:10 – How to Destroy Angels

Saturday, April 13th:

3:30 – Mona

3:30 – Baauer

3:35 – Dropkick Murphys04:25 – Ben Howard

4:45 – The Selecter

5:10 – Bat For Lashes

6:05 – Puscifer

6:10 – Allen Stone

6:55 – Portugal. the Man

7:00 – Major Lazer

7:45 – Hot Chip

8:00 – Yeasayer

8:20 – Benny Benassi

8:35 – Violent Femmes

9:00 – Descendents

9:30 – The Postal Service

9:40 – Simian Mobile Disco

10:30 – The xx

10:45 – Janelle Monae

10:55 – Two Door Cinema Club

11:35 – Phoenix

11:35 – Moby

11:45 – New Order

Sunday, April 14th:

3:30 – Smith Westerns

3:30 – DIIV

3:35 – The Gaslight Anthem

4:20 – Jessie Ware

4:30 – The Airborne Toxic Event

5:15 – The Lumineers

6:05 – Social Distortion

6:10 – James Blake

7:00 – Tame Impala

7:15 – Father John Misty

8:00 – Vampire Weekend

8:30 – OMD

8:45 – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

8:50 – Pretty Lights

9:30 – The Faint

9:45 – Dinosaur Jr.

10:20 – Red Hot Chili Peppers

10:45 – Eric Prydz

11:00 – Dead Can Dance