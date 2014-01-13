Cap teams up with Falcon in latest ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ photos

(CBR) The L.A. Times has posted a report from the set of Marvel‘s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” that includes a new photo featuring Evans and Anthony Mackie suited up as Captain America and the Falcon.

“For Steve, it”s about what is right,” Evans told The L.A. Times of his character’s state during “The Winter Soldier.” “He”s relatively acclimated to the modern day — it”s not tech shock anymore, he’s not just like, ‘What”s a cellphone?’ It”s more about, given his situation, given the company he works for, what are we doing that”s the right thing? How much privacy, civil liberties are we willing to compromise for security? It”s pretty crazy how relevant it is right now.”

Opening April 4 and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Solider” also stars Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Haley Atwell, Toby Jones, Emily VanCamp, Max Hernandez, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre and Robert Redford.