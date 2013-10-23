Cap’s Back in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ poster and images

(CBR) Captain America’s back — literally — in Marvel Studios’ debut of the official poster (via Twitter) for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” that highlights Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) new relationship as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., as he stands inside a plane overlooking Washington and the Helicarrier, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s mobile command center. Although Marvel previously released a “Cap 2” teaser poster with a battle-worn shield prior to Comic-Con International 2013, this is the first official poster featuring Evans’ portrayal of Captain America.
Check out the poster here:
And here are two low-res stills from the film, courtesy of USA Today. The first reveals what happens when you send a squad of tough guys to try to take Cap out in an enclosed space. Take a look:
And here’s Cap with a familiar friend…
“Captain America: The Winter Solider” opens April 4, 2014.
I like that for what is most likely his job as a covert infiltrator for SHIELD, Cap’s uniform is low-key and stealthy-looking (well, stealthy for Cap).
But what makes me MUCH happier is the return of his far better, more utilitarian uniform from The First Avenger.
All apologies to Agent Coulson, but “his” design of Cap’s uniform in The Avengers SUCKED.
The Ultimates-inspired Captain America: The First Avenger is a fantastic uniform, and shows that he’s a military man first.
Also… replacing the white with silver/grey was horrible.
He isn’t a member of the New England Patriots. He’s Captain AMERICA. And the last I checked, the colors of America are Red, WHITE, and Blue.
Not Red, Silver/Grey, and Blue.