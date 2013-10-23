Cap’s Back in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ poster and images

(CBR) Captain America’s back — literally — in Marvel Studios’ debut of the official poster (via Twitter) for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” that highlights Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) new relationship as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., as he stands inside a plane overlooking Washington and the Helicarrier, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s mobile command center. Although Marvel previously released a “Cap 2” teaser poster with a battle-worn shield prior to Comic-Con International 2013, this is the first official poster featuring Evans’ portrayal of Captain America.

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” stars Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Frank Grillo (Crossbones), Max Hernandez (Agent Jasper Sitwell) and Robert Redford (Alexander Pierce). Check out the poster here: And here are two low-res stills from the film, courtesy of USA Today. The first reveals what happens when you send a squad of tough guys to try to take Cap out in an enclosed space. Take a look:

And here’s Cap with a familiar friend…

“Captain America: The Winter Solider” opens April 4, 2014.