‘Captain America 2’ may have a ‘Community’ connection

Joe Johnston directed the first “Captain America” film and Joss Whedon handled the job for the upcoming “Avengers,” but who will call the shots on the Cap sequel?

Marvel is trying to decide between three choices for the gig, according to the Vulture blog. George Nolfi (“The Adjustment Bureau”), F. Gary Gray (“The Italian Job”) and, perhaps surprisingly, the directing team of Joseph and Anthony Russo — of “Community” fame — are being considered after the studio pared down a list of ten potential names.

The Russo brothers serve as executive producers on NBC’s “Community” and have co-directed a number of episodes, as well as a number of “Arrested Development” episodes. They got their start in the feature business, however, directing the crime caper “Welcome to Collinwood” which starred George Clooney, William H. Macy and Sam Rockwell. They also directed the 2006 comedy “You, Me and Dupree.” Their resume lacks action, but Marvel has made some inspired — and unexpected — directing choices in the past, from Kenneth Branagh to Jon Favreau. These new choices also seem to be relatively inexpensive names.

Nolfi, who co-wrote “The Bourne Ultimatum,” has only directed one film: The critically divisive “Adjustment Bureau,” starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

Gray, on the other hand, has made his share of action films, including the aforementioned “Italian Job” remake, “Set It Off,” “The Negotiator” and “A Man Apart.”

“Captain America 2” will find Chris Evans reprising his role as the temporally-displaced super soldier Steve Rogers, but details on the plot have yet to surface.

We won’t see the film until after “Thor 2” and “Iron Man 3,” but in the meantime, Cap will join those heroes, plus Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, in May’s “The Avengers.”

What do you think of these directorial choices?