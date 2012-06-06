‘Captain America 2’ recruits Russo Bros. to direct

Did not see that coming.
This morning, Hollywood Reporter wrote that the Russo Brothers are in final negotiations as directors for “Captain America 2.” HitFix sources can confirm that is the case, making this one of the most unexpected choices Marvel has made on any of these films so far.
The Russos are known for comedy before anything else, and while I am a big fan of “Community,” I would not have expected it to serve as an audition for a sprawling action adventure movie. More than that, after “You, Me & Dupree,” it felt like Hollywood put the Russos in director’s jail. They’ve done a ton of TV in the five years since that film came out, but returning to the world of features with a highly-anticipated Marvel sequel?
Sounds like they must have made one hell of a pitch.
According to the Reporter piece, the Russos were up against George Nolfi and F. Gary Gray for the part, and the bake-off process was reportedly a full month. An important piece of the hiring process was having each of those filmmakers get very familiar with “The Avengers,” which Marvel seems to be wisely using as a template moving forward. After all, something about that film has resonated with audiences more than any of the individual Marvel movies leading up to it.
I like Erik Davis’s theories today on why MODOK could end up as the villain in “Captain America 2,” and even if he’s completely wrong, the image of Peter Dinklage in the MODOK costume is going to make me smile all afternoon.
What we do know about the film is that it’s set modern-day and should show more about how Cap is adjusting to life in the 21st Century, complete with new threats and villains that he has to face. There was material Whedon wrote for Cap for “The Avengers” that got cut, and I’m curious if any of that will end up in this film. Whatever the case, this hiring is a reminder that Marvel didn’t get where they are right now on film by making the most obvious choices. It’s exciting to see how they’re proceeding, because I have a feeling they will continue to surprise us, and that can only be a good thing.
“Captain America 2” arrives in theaters April 4, 2014.
Isn’t Winter Soldier the obvious storyline? We get to see him adjusting while getting a nice action/espionage story with echoes of Jason Bourne. They’ve already set it up in the first movie and this way they can either build to Avengers 2 or a SHIELD movie.
Winter Soldier. Agreed.
Yeah, I too assumed they’d go the Winter Soldier route.
I’d prefer they wait at least one film for The Winter Soldier. Obviously you can’t count on there being three films. . . but introducing ANOTHER suspended-animation character just as they’re showing Cap getting used to the 21st century strikes me as unwise. A bit like Iron Man continually fighting other guys in armor.
I agree with you Worse Horse… keep Winter Solider on ice for another round. And I am actually excited by Marvel’s willingness to make off-beat director choices. Have nothing but confidence for this project.
Plus I had to reply to your post given your moniker.
I think it could be done if they did it as The Dear Hunter with super heroes: the Winter Soldier/Captain America relationship paralleling that of Steven and Michael. It could play into the theme of Cap trying struggling to adjust to modern day life: The once idealistic soldier who went off to war and returned home to a world that is completely different and is now whist-ful for days gone by.
Yeah, keep Cap in modern day so he can be just like all the other heroes. The 2nd World War was what set him apart.
Sounds like they’re setting up a bunch of “Iron Man 2″s; no individuality to the movies, just humor and action like “The Avengers”. “The Avengers” might turn into a curse.
I think all the Marvel movies so far have more or less followed a similar template, mainly featuring action and humor. Avengers just perfected it.
Agree that Winter Soldier wold be great, and still allow for WW2 flashbacks. But it would probably fit better if teased in #2 then featured in a third film, rounding out the trilogy.
And I don’t think there is any secret why exactly The Avengers “resonated” especially well with audiences – it was written and directed by someone who is both highly skilled at his film craft and a true, enthusiastic fan of the characters.
This news has ruined my day. If ever there was a time for Evans to throw his weight around, it is now. God, this is fucking killing me.
Why is this killing you? I don’t understand how people seem to balk at “new?” talent directing. All the great directors had first times that may not have turned out well but learned from their mistakes and turned it around. Marvel obviously saw something in them that gave them confidence (besides working on the cheap). I don’t think they would be willing to sacrifice future sequels at the expense of being cheap.
Seth Rogen and Kate Hudson’s ass in a bikini were the only bright spots of Dupree, but I’ve always loved their TV work. Marvel’s been pretty good with choices so far, so I’m all for this. Chris Evans will still always be Jake Wyler to me anyway, so working with these two could be fun.
Hopefully their pitch included reverting to the WWII costume because the one in Avengers was horrible.
Regarding Winter Soldier though, both Hulk movies had him fighting alternate Hulks; all three Iron Man movies involve bad guys in alternate Iron Man armour; Spider Man had Venom in the last one. A bit of a predictable pattern going on.
I know this news seems weird, but here’s something to keep in mind: in a recent interview, Kevin Feige said that people should be prepared for Captain America 2 to “switch genres.” So the Russo brothers wouldn’t be directing a sprawling superhero blockbuster, they’d be directing a… propulsive espionage thriller?
I guess it still seems pretty weird.
“The Avengers” benefited from having 5 movies leading up to it… It was consistent in tone and execution with those movies. But obviously a lot of people who saw Avengers never saw all the previous films, so now Marvel has to figure out how to get those guys back into theaters. Considering “Captain America” was in my opinion by far the dullest of the “prequels” hiring a director that is good at comedy makes sense to me. There was just not enough fun in the first movie, and it’s the one that feels the least connected to the others in terms of tone and attitude. Maybe because it dealt with WWII. Hoping the next one will be more like “The avengers”.
Thor 2..Captain america 2…Hulk 3…Iron man 3…Spiderman reboot.
WHEN IS THIS MADNESS GONNA END.
Just make another Avengers film…and call that a sequel to all the above mentioned films.