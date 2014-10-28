‘Captain America 3’ has a title and it’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’

10.28.14

UPDATED: Marvel has punk'd us again. 

At a press event in Hollywood today, Marvel revealed that, despite growing rumors, the title for the third “Captain America” film would be “Captain America: Serpent Society.”

They soon revealed that it was only a joke, and that the threequel will indeed be known as “Captain America: Civil War,” in line with recent rumors. 

Earlier this month, the revelation that Robert Downey Jr. is going to co-star in the film as Iron Man prompted many fans to assume that the film will be based on the crossover Marvel epic “Civil War,” but it's unclear just how closely the film will follow the comic book storyline. 

Following this year's smash hit “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Chris Evans is returning in the title role, along with writer-directors Joe and Anthony Russo. 

“Captain America: Civil War” hits theaters May 6, 2016.

