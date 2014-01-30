Captain America and Black Widow strike poses in new ‘Winter Soldier’ character posters

01.30.14

Marvel wants to reintroduce fans to three of the “Avengers” heroes who will star in the upcoming “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” A trio of new character posters feature the return of Chris Evans in the title role, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. Some photos from the set add to the action, and include a quick look at Anthony Mackie as Falcon. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “Winter Soldier” also stars Frank Grillo, Sebastian Stan and Robert Redford. It opens April 4.

