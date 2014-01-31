Captain America and Falcon team to fight ‘The Winter Solider’ in Super Bowl teaser

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is one of the few big movies that will have a promotional presence during this Sunday’s Super Bowl, but Marvel and Disney just couldn’t wait to tease fans with some new footage.

Sixteen seconds isn’t a whole lot of time, but the teaser packs in plenty of action, and offers up nearly as many heroes as “The Avengers.”

First and foremost, there’s Chris Evans as Cap himself, plus returning stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. Finally, we’re also shown Marvel movie rookie Anthony Mackie as Falcon. The clip shows off the latter’s high-tech wings, which will come in handy when Cap faces down that drone-looking thing.

The video also gives us a longer look at that pesky Winter Solider, played by Sebastian Stan. Once Cap’s best pal Bucky, the Winter Soldier is seemingly back from the dead and is now on a mission to take out Cap.

Word has it that much of the sequel’s narrative (can S.H.I.E.L.D. be trusted?) will impact upcoming Marvel films, especially 2015’s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Directed by The Russo Brothers (who are already in talks for a third installment), “Winter Soldier” also stars Frank Grillo, Colbie Smulders, and Robert Redford.

To see the full teaser, tune into the Super Bowl this Sunday.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens April 4.