Captain America covers under his iconic shield in ‘Winter Soldier’ poster

(CBR) With just about a month to go before the sequel crashes into theaters, Marvel Studios has released yet another poster for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

This character poster is the latest in a number of one-sheets made to promote the upcoming sequel, including a Comic-Con International 2013 teaser poster, the first official poster in October and the more recent character posters & international cast poster and most recently, Anthony Mackie as Falcon.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and opening April 4, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson, Toby Jones, Hayley Atwell, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Cobie Smulders, Georges St. Pierre and Maximiliano Hernandez.