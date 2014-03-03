Captain America covers under his iconic shield in ‘Winter Soldier’ poster

#Captain America: The Winter Soldier
and 03.03.14 4 years ago

(CBR) With just about a month to go before the sequel crashes into theaters, Marvel Studios has released yet another poster for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

This character poster is the latest in a number of one-sheets made to promote the upcoming sequel, including a Comic-Con International 2013 teaser poster, the first official poster in October and the more recent character posters & international cast poster and most recently, Anthony Mackie as Falcon.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and opening April 4, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson, Toby Jones, Hayley Atwell, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Cobie Smulders, Georges St. Pierre and Maximiliano Hernandez.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Captain America: The Winter Soldier
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERchris evMarvel Studios

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP