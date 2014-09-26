‘Captain America’ director Joe Johnston to helm TNT fantasy pilot

09.27.14

(CBR)

Captain America: The First Avenger director Joe Johnston will direct the pilot for a new TNT original drama series Lumen.

The pilot comes from a script by Chris Black (Mad Men, Desperate Housewives) and details a family”s struggle to return home after being mysteriously transported to an alternate reality modeled on the work of a recently disappeared fantasy author. The family soon finds themselves trapped in the middle of an all out war between the magical forces of light and darkness.

Lumen will be produced byTNT Original Productions, in association with Steven Spielberg”s Amblin Television, Full Fathom Five and ABC Signature Studios. Amblin Television co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are attached as executive producers – the latter having previously worked on TNT”s Falling Skies.

James Frey and Todd Cohen of Full Fathom Five will also serve as executive producers, as will Johnston and Black.

