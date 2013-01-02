‘Captain America’ star Hayley Atwell won’t return for ‘The Winter Soldier’

Peggy Carter will not be locking lips with Captain America in “The Winter Soldier.”

Actress Hayley Atwell, who portrayed the aggressive military officer/Steve Rogers’ love interest in 2011’s “The First Avenger,” confirmed that she won’t be reprising the role in a recent interview with TimeOut.

States the magazine: “[Atwell] won”t, she confirms, be back for the [‘Captain America’] sequel, which moves the action into the present day.”

Indeed, “The Winter Soldier” will follow the events depicted in last summer’s “The Avengers,” which saw the star-spangled hero springing back into action following more than 70 years in suspended animation – a turn of events revealed during the conclusion of the first “Captain America” film, which took place during WWII.

Evans is set to reprise his role in “The Winter Soldier” alongside returning co-star Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Anthony Mackie (as Falcon), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Frank Grillo as the villainous Crossbones.



“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is slated for release on April 4, 2014.

Are you disappointed that Atwell won’t be returning? Let us know in the comments.