‘Captain America’ star Hayley Atwell won’t return for ‘The Winter Soldier’

Peggy Carter will not be locking lips with Captain America in “The Winter Soldier.”
Actress Hayley Atwell, who portrayed the aggressive military officer/Steve Rogers’ love interest in 2011’s “The First Avenger,” confirmed that she won’t be reprising the role in a recent interview with TimeOut.
States the magazine: “[Atwell] won”t, she confirms, be back for the [‘Captain America’] sequel, which moves the action into the present day.”
Indeed, “The Winter Soldier” will follow the events depicted in last summer’s “The Avengers,” which saw the star-spangled hero springing back into action following more than 70 years in suspended animation – a turn of events revealed during the conclusion of the first “Captain America” film, which took place during WWII.
Evans is set to reprise his role in “The Winter Soldier” alongside returning co-star Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Anthony Mackie (as Falcon), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Frank Grillo as the villainous Crossbones.
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is slated for release on April 4, 2014.
With this news, I really don’t care about this movie anymore. What a cluster.
Why not? Her character was shown as being deceased in modern times in the alternate opening to the Avengers – understandable since she would’ve been pushing 100 – so how would she have been involved. Really? The lack of the love interest is the dealbreaker for you? Wow.
Actually, this is just the latest piece of disheartening news.
First, it was the announcement of the Russo brothers as directors. WTF? WTF??? Really?
Then, the inclusion of multiple new characters to the exclusion of characters that I wanted to know more about. Marvel has that great cast from the first film, and they’re just DONE? I hope not, but that’s what it’s looking like.
Third, the list of actresses being considered for Sharon Carter–just…wrong. Every.Single.One.Of.Them. If you’ve read the Winter Soldier Arc (and I have), then you know Sharon Carter is not some mealy mouthed, 100 pound weakling, in her early 20’s. I had hoped Atwell would be cast for Sharon Carter, but it does not look like that is happening, now.
All taken together, it looks like a cluster. I hope I’m wrong. I really do. But the early news is just so fricking disappointing.
@Defref – I think there was the hope that her character might be featured in some flashback sequences….
The thing that made that film so great was that it WASN’T set in present day and that the special effects were NOT Michael Bay-esque…
That’s a shame. I wish the sequel was somehow taking place in the 40s like the first one. That gave it a unique, almost steampunk feel.
Well obviously that makes sense
If they made the movie during the 40s again it would kinda contradict the ending of part 1 and the avengers. Like wen they defrosted him 70 years later
Are you kidding it’s the winter soldier?! That alone sells the movie… marvel has a great track record I’m excited for this
Without Hayley the movie will lose value
Who is this chick any way. Good luck sista. Shoulda took the money and ran. Don’t think anyone else thinks you’re bigger than this role. She’s as replaceable as Hulks green paint!