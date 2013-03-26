‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ casts Batroc the Leaper

It looks like Chris Evans will have his superhero hands full in the upcoming “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

In addition to already-announced villains The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Crossbones (Frank Grillo), Cap will apparently also face down the massive mercenary Batroc the Leaper in the sequel.

UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre has been cast in the role, according to Latino Review.

The weightlifting French baddie doesn’t have any superhuman abilities, but has nonetheless been a challenge for Captain America and other Marvel heroes since his first comic book appearance in 1966.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (“Community”), “Winter Soldeir” also stars Emily VanCamp and Anthony Mackie, plus Evans’ “Avengers” co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, and Samuel L. Jackson.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will be released April 4, 2014.