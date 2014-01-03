‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Debuts Two More Images

#Chris Evans #Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Marvel
and 01.03.14 5 years ago

(CBR) A lot of studios take it easy around New Year”s, but not Disney. In addition to dropping the first official image of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” crew, it also unveiled two more “Captain America: The Winter Solider” stills featuring Chris Evans as Cap and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. These photos come hot on the heels of the ones featured in Empire recently

Here”s the film”s official synopsis:

After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel”s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” finds Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America, living quietly in Washington, D.C. and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow, Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn. When the full scope of the villainous plot is revealed, Captain America and the Black Widow enlist the help of a new ally, the Falcon. However, they soon find themselves up against an unexpected and formidable enemy-the Winter Soldier.

Opening April 4, “Captain America: The Winter Solider”, also stars Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Haley Atwell, Toby Jones, Emily VanCamp, Max Hernandez, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre and Robert Redford.

