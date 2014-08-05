‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ deleted scenes focus on supporting players

(CBR) “Guardians of the Galaxy” might be the talk of the town now, but Marvel had another hit earlier this year with the release of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The film arrives Sept. 9 on Blu-ray and DVD, packed with special features, including these two deleted scenes posted released in advance by Marvel. The first features Cobie Smulders” Maria Hill, while the second stars Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce and Emily VanCamp as Agent 13, and focuses on S.H.I.E.L.D.”s attempt to apprehend Steve Rogers.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Frank Grillo and Samuel L. Jackson.

