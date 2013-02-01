‘Captain America’ sequel eyes ‘Revenge’ star Emily VanCamp

“Winter,” which takes place some 70 or so years after “Captain America: The First Avenger,” has been searching for a female lead for a while, after it was revealed that the first film’s Hayley Atwell wouldn’t be returning for the sequel. Atwell played Cap’s love interest in the 1940’s, whereas VanCamp will play an unknown new character in the sequel, set in the present.

Scarlett Johansson is expected to reprise her role as Black Widow for the film as well. She and Evans co-starred as their Marvel alter egos in “The Avengers,” and will be seen in that film’s sequel in 2015.

Other returnees from the Marvel movie universe to be featured in “Winter Soldier” include Cobie Smulders, Toby Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sebastian Stan as Cap’s ill-fated pal Bucky. Newcomers Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo are also joining the fray.