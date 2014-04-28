‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ officially the highest-grossing April film of all-time

#Disney #Captain America: The Winter Soldier
04.28.14
(CBR) After three weeks on top, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” fell to No. 2 in the North American box office this weekend, but not before adding another feather to its “Cap.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios sequel has brought in $224.9 million domestically, enough to make it the top-grossing April release of all time in North America. The previous record holder was “Fast Five,” which brought in $209 million overall at the box office after it opened in April 2011. Globally the film has brought in $645.2 million.
“The Winter Soldier” lost its throne this weekend to “The Other Woman,” the comedy starring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton. It opened with $24.7 million domestically, compared to the $16 million “Captain America” brought in. The faith-based “Heaven Is For Real” came in at No. 3 with $13.8 million for a domestic total of $51.9 million, while the animated “Rio 2” made $13.7 million for a domestic total of $96.2 million.
Overseas, Sony's “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” continued to swing high, as it brought in $67.2 million this weekend in 42 territories. So far the film has made $132 million overseas. It opens in North America on Friday.

TOPICS#Disney#Captain America: The Winter Soldier
TAGSAmazing SpiderMan 2CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERDISNEYMarvel StudiosSONY

