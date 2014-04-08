‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ proves Black Widow ready to headline her own film

But that shoulder injury is an important one. While watching the film for the first time, that moment terrified me. I did not want to see Natasha sidelined for the final act of the movie, and I didn't want the woman who hitched a ride on a Chitauri sky sled taken out by a bullet wound. If she had been shown folding in the second act, if she had been used as bait for the bad guys at any point, the near-flawless credibility as a capable super hero that she's amassed over her film career could be called into question by nay-sayers. That didn't happen. A lead character can't be untouchable. They have to make mistakes, and like every other action hero before her, Black Widow pushed past physical pain and took her super spy skills all the way to the end.
A lead character also has to have an emotional center. We feel for Tony Stark's shattered hubris, Steve Rogers' sense of loss and Thor's family troubles. Truly successful leading characters have to go on a journey, and they have to face conflict internally as well as externally. “Winter Soldier's” Black Widow isn't just the calculating spy from “Iron Man 2,” or the cocky dynamo from “Avengers.” She's both of those interpretations, given enough screen time to deal with the very real sense of vulnerability briefly glimpsed in her previous appearances. “Winter Soldier” is a movie about trust. Until this film, trust has just been another weapon in Black Widow's arsenal, but as the web she's crafted starts falling apart around her, she's left with nothing but trust. For the first time in the MCU, Natasha Romanoff confronts the idea that maybe her life choices have not created the best version of herself. Black Widow is a super hero haunted by regret and struggling with her identity.
In the end, Captain America does not make the heroic sacrifice, thus further proving that Black Widow can handle the emotional weight of being a lead character. As if anyone could really forget the most quoted line in “The Avengers” — “I've got red in my ledger; I'd like to wipe it out” — it helps to have that line fresh in your mind when deconstructing what Widow does in the final act of what's billed as a Captain America movie. Black Widow doesn't wipe out the red in her ledger. No, she blasts her ledger out to the world, like it was the grisliest email forward of all time. We know from here heart to heart with Hawkeye that the shame she feels about what she's done is real, and she hesitates when she realizes that taking down the bad guys means revealing her secrets. But she does it anyway, because she's not just a spy anymore; she's a super hero, and she makes a super hero's sacrifice.
As Cap and his hastily assembled team of heroes reconvene in the movie's final moments, the film teases a number of possible spin-off films that seem ripe with potential. It's fitting that, after two hours of showing Agent Romanoff taking charge of every situation she found herself in, a solo “Black Widow” movie feels the most viable. What does a master spy do when the world knows who she is? Does she try to have a normal life, or does she become a full-on super hero? Going public also opens her up to countless faces from her past, all of whom now have the info needed to track her down and get revenge. Now she has to take care of the red in her ledger before it wipes her out.
No matter how obvious Black Widow's eventual solo stardom may seem to those who look at the evidence found in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” there will still be those unable to recognize the character's potential just because they can't see past Johansson's pretty face. Those people are going to have a hard time with “The Winter Soldier,” a film with three “pretty faces” all on board to kick ass and not be a damsel in distress/love interest/set decoration. Anyone who refuses to see the immense contributions Maria Hill, Agent 13 and Black Widow make to this film will find their viewing riddled with as many holes as Nick Fury's SUV. These women cannot be ignored, and their place in these films will age significantly better than the reviews of film critics more concerned with Natasha's makeup routine than her inner conflicts.
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” makes Black Widow a flawed-yet-competent super hero, one with a compelling emotional hook. Through the sacrifices she makes, the film advances her character into a thrilling new status quo that begs for a solo film. Make it happen, Marvel.
Your self-created world sounds kind of fun, I don’t see any Scarjo/Black Widow stuff on my tumblr dash. However gifs of Sebastian Stan get like 10,000-100,000 notes/reblogs, so I see his stuff over and over. I don’t know how big the overall interest is in Widow, but I’d pay to see her movie. She’s a great character with lots of untapped potential, and her fight scenes are always my favorite. I just hope they bring in Bucky for it.
I would love to see Black Widow headline her own film. I have no doubt Scarlett is up to the challenge. And would love to see Bucky slip into the sort of role Natasha filled so ably in this Captain America film.