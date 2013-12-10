‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ schedules reshoots

(CBR) Steve Rogers returns to the big screen in four months, but he”s not quite finished working on that mission.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, is scheduled for reshoots beginning in about a week. The Daily Superhero reports the Marvel sequel will shoot for two days on Dec. 16-17, take a break and then resume for about two weeks in January.

There”s no word on what the reshoots entail. Perhaps there are new scenes being added, or perhaps there are scenes that require some revisions. Either way, it”s likely nothing worth worrying about, although it is getting rather close to the film”s scheduled release date. (of course, it”s worth noting that “The Avengers” shot the post-credits shawarma scene after the film”s world premiere).

That release date, in case you forgot, is April 4, 2014. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson and many others.