‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ will lead into ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Will Cap have a bigger role in the second “Avengers” film?

In a quarterly call to investors yesterday, Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said that the upcoming sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will “set critical events in motion” that will lead directly into the narrative of 2015’s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” according to Collider.

While it’s not exactly a revelation, it seems to confirm that big things are in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the rest of Phase 2 will pivot largely on what transpires in “The Winter Soldier.”

Judging from the trailers and hearsay there’s some high-level conspiracy going on in the Marvel Universe in the sequel, and it will affect the entire Avengers team.

“The Winter Soldier” finds Cap (Chris Evans) working with Falcon (Anthony Mackie) as the slowly uncover some sort of high-level government conspiracy which involves Cap’s seemingly deceased WWII pal Bucky (Sebastian Stan) returning as the enigmatic Winter Soldier.

Directed by The Russo Brothers, It also features the return of “Avengers” heroes Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), plus Robert Redford as a high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. officer who Cap may not fully trust.

“Age of Ultron,” directed by Joss Whedon, features the return of Cap (Evans), Black Widow (Johansson), Nicky Fury (Jackson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), as well as newcomers James Spader, Elizabeth Olsen, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

What’s not clear is exactly how the space-set “Guardians of the Galaxy” — which hits theaters after “Winter Soldier” — will be tied into the series. Stay tuned.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens April 4.