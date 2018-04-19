Chris Evans Unearths ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Stunt Videos As ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Looms Near

Marvel die-hards have been steadying themselves for years for what seems like the inevitable collection of casualties earmarked for the next two Avengers movies. (Wanna join the grim reaper watch too? Here’s a handy bluffer’s guide to the current odds.) It’s that expected body count that reminds us to make our moments with these superheroes count while we can, dammit! Moments like seeing Chris Evans’ Captain America engaging in some daunting looking stuntwork are to be double cherished.

Evans trotted out some neato clips on Twitter on Thursday that featured the dashing leading man putting in work for 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Take in the sight of Evans fending off an attacker in casual gear and do your best to wait patiently for Avengers: Infinity War to hit theaters.

“In honor of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier,” shared Evans.

How wild is it to see that amazing elevator fight in practice mode? One imagines the fight choreography for Evans was a bit more difficult than any fight choreography he had in Not Another Teen Movie.

Marvel’s colossal crossover event Avengers: Infinity War will arrive in theaters April 27.

