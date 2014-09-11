‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ blooper reel is cutting checks it CAN cash

On September 9, a Marvel movie so tightly written even Honest Trailers couldn't find fault in it, was released on Blu-Ray/DVD.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” took the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new, more serious direction. But that doesn't mean they weren't having fun on set. From Anthony Mackie's new catch phrase to Chris Evans meeting his nemesis – the locked door – the cameras caught all the shenanigans.

Check it out on this latest clip from the blooper reel included on 3D Blu-Ray combo pack.

Need more bloopers? Of course you do. Last month Marvel put out a shorter, but just adorkable, cut including Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Video via Marvel Entertainment]