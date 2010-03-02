Captain Kirk, Jake Sully and Green Lantern are going to the Oscars

The Academy still hasn’t coped to HitFix’s exclusive that Oprah Winfrey will be attending this year’s Academy Awards, but they did make an announcement that should make geeks and the ladies excited.

Hitting the Oscar stage this year to present for the first time will be Chris Pine (aka Captain Kirk from “Star Trek”), Sam Worthington (“Avatar,” “Terminator Salvation,” etc.), Gerard Butler (Mr. “300”), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool in “Wolverine” and soon to be “Green Lantern”), Bradley Cooper (the guy from “The Hangover” who missed out on playing Lantern) and, um, fashion icon and newbie film director Tom Ford.

Also making his third appearance is former nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (soon to be swashbuckling in “Prince of Persia”) and none other Neo himself, Keanu Reeves (yawn).

With Robert Downey, Jr. also in attendance it will make this year’s Academy Awards quite the heroic affair.

