Do you prefer a cheekier brand of superhero film? Maybe something in a Thor: Ragnarok, perhaps? The upcoming Captain Marvel film sounds like it could be nestling in nicely with the “action-comedy” side of comic book fare. You can apparently thank Lara Croft for that.

Captain Marvel screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet had an intriguing chat with Entertainment Weekly about her Tomb Raider script and how that helped influence her writing of the Marvel picture. Initially, her Tomb Raider screenplay had more of a comedic tone, but as that was reduced over time, the comedy element for Captain Marvel increased.

“Captain Marvel has a very funny voice, and it’s more of an action-comedy, more like what we were talking about doing in the first draft I wrote for Tomb Raider…. [but] that tone survived in Captain Marvel,” she told EW. “I love funny female characters, so as Tomb Raider got more serious, I got even more committed to the idea of Captain Marvel being hilarious.”

Robertson-Dworet notes that Carol Danvers being funny isn’t any sort of departure of who that character really is in the first place.

“That’s not just me inventing that,” she explained. “Carol Danvers is one of the funniest comic book characters. She’s so sassy, she’s such a smartass, she won’t take sh*t from anyone, and the comic books do an amazing job at capturing that voice, and it was important that the entire Captain Marvel creative team [kept to that].”

According to Robertson-Dworet, the film is being crafted in a way where it doesn’t feel like a Wonder Woman retread. Audiences will get their solo smartass Captain Marvel adventure when the film hits theaters on March 8, 2019. The wait for Tomb Raider requires a bit less patience. Lara Croft’s rebooted new era makes its cinematic debut on March 16.

