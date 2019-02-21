Marvel Studios

Last week, the first early opening weekend box office projection for Captain Marvel indicated that the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would reach, if not exceed, $100 million. Many analysts suggest that the Disney-owned studio’s first female-led superhero film just might be able to beat the numbers established rival DC’s Wonder Woman. Now, according to Fandango, it seems advance ticket sales for Captain Marvel are flying past pretty much everyone else in the superhero origin movie category… save one.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, presale tickets for Captain Marvel have exceeded the number of advance tickets that were sold for screenings of Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Deadpool. As a result, it is now second in line for the top five pre-sellers in the superhero origin film category. (Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Deadpool hold the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.)

In fact, the only movie to beat, as a result, is Marvel’s own Black Panther.