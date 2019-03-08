MARVEL

[Spoilers for Captain Marvel to come]

Avengers: Infinity War ended with half the universe turning into dust, including Maria Hill and (cat-fearing) Nick Fury, who at least was able to send Captain Marvel a distress page in the closing seconds of the film. But that begs the question: why did it take so long for the former-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent to contact someone who’s able to singlehandedly destroy ballistic missiles without so much as breaking a sweat? She’s a worthier foe for that purple goon Thanos than a sarcastic raccoon. The honest answer is, “Marvel needs to keep making money, er, movies,” but Samuel L. Jackson gave an in-universe response.

“[Captain Marvel] said only in emergencies,” the noted Green Book hater explained to IGN. “Other emergencies could be handled by the people who were present. It’s just an alien invasion, that’s something that could be handled. Half the population wasn’t dying and flicking off and doing whatever.”

Ah yes, it’s “just” an alien invasion. No biggie.

But following the devastating events of Infinity War, “We finally have an emergency that I feel warrants her presence,” Jackson continued. “This is unprecedented. How are you gonna fight that? I can’t fight that. If I’m not here, I need to find someone to come here who can handle it. All those people are ineffective. They’re great for normal, everyday world disaster. But [an] intergalactic badass who has all the Infinity Stones needs a bit more.” Thanos should feel honored that none other than Samuel L. Motherf*cking Jackson called him an “intergalactic badass.” Hopefully, he remembers that compliment when Captain Marvel kicks him into the sun in Avengers: Endgame, or whatever.

(Via IGN and IndieWire)