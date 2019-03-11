Marvel

[Minor spoilers for Captain Marvel]

Now that we’ve all seen Captain Marvel (and based on the box office numbers, we ALL saw it), one thing is clear: Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel is the most powerful member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When was the last time you saw Hawkeye blast photons out of his hands or singlehandedly manipulate a ballistic missile? But that only begs the question, why did Nick Fury take so long to page her? She would have come in handy before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Samuel L. Jackson gave his explanation (“She said only in emergencies… Half the population wasn’t dying and flicking off”), while Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige offered another reason for Cap’s absence.

When asked by Slash Film while Fury not use his juiced-up pager until Infinity War, Feige said, “One, she does say it’s gotta be a real emergency, right? Yeah… The other thing I’d say is how do you know he never hit it? How do we know he never pushed it before? We’ve never seen him push it before. That doesn’t mean he never did.” That sounds like the making of a post-credits scene: everything Carol was doing instead of answering Fury. Maybe she finally checked out True Lies after blowing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head off.

(Via Slash Film)