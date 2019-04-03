Marvel Studios

To adopt one of the film’s official taglines, Captain Marvel has officially gone higher, further, and faster. The latest from Marvel Studios, and the final solo superhero adventure ahead of this month’s Avengers: Endgame, earned a massive $153 million during its opening weekend. It soared far past that with $266 million domestically in its second weekend. Less than four full weeks later, and with global theater receipts to boot, Captain Marvel has made over $1 billion at the box office.

According to Variety, Captain Marvel officially entered the $1 billion-dollar box office cub after Tuesday’s ticket sales were in. $358 million of that is due to North American theaters, while the majority of the film’s total, $645 million, has been earned overseas at theaters throughout Europe and Asia. With just over three weeks to go before Endgame bursts into theaters, however, there’s still plenty of time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest to earn some more money.

Not that the MCU is hurting, financially. Captain Marvel is the seventh film in the sprawling experiment to cross the $1 billion mark. The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War are also club members. And judging by Endgame‘s record-setting advanced tickets sales, it’s a sure bet that Marvel’s billion-earning properties will amount to eight total before the summer moviegoing season is over. At this rate, Marvel can probably afford to just buy the rest of the universe, cinematic and otherwise.

