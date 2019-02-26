As of this writing, Captain Marvel is only ten days from hitting theaters, and Disney is ramping up what’s already been a blitz of trailers and poster art and reviews (plus some unfortunate conflict involving Rotten Tomatoes). The movie’s official Twitter feed has been dropping content like crazy — six things today so far, and the day isn’t even over yet.

The most notable of these is the above behind-the-scenes video, which serves as both a tribute to the United States Air Force — of which Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is a member before jetting off to alien worlds — and a look at the star riding in an actual F-16. In the video, a giggly Larson gamely boards the jet, not remotely scared to be shooting far into the sky at speeds that would freak out most plebeians.

The video also contextualizes the story as being one about a member of the military, not simply a rando, like Peter Parker or Steve Rogers, who wakes up one day with superpowers. “That spirit of her, that sense of humor mixed with total capability in whatever challenge comes her way, is really what Air Force pilots are like,” Larson remarks.