Captain Marvel won’t hit theaters for another month, but Disney has been absolutely pummeling us with trailers and clips. Thursday they released the latter; Friday they released the former. And Saturday we received a brief 45-second stretch from the movie itself.

The clip opens in medias res, dropping us into the middle of an action sequence that’s already been liberally teased in various trailers. It finds Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers running about the top of an elevated train, à la Buster Keaton in The General or River Phoenix in the opening stretch of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, all the time battling a Skrull disguised as a sweatered rando. Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson’s younger Nick Fury follows the action on the ground via car, French Connection-style.

We also get more glimpses of Danvers’ superpowers — the ones that make her the most powerful of the Marvel line-up and will surely prove a formidable foe to the genocidal Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Danvers/Marvel may be running and jumping on top of the train like any normal, but at one point she busts out her laser beam skills, burning a hole in the roof so she can escape when the vehicle goes into a tunnel.