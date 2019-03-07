A ‘Captain Marvel’ Clip Highlights Just How Formidable Ben Mendelsohn’s Villain Is

03.07.19

Captain Marvel opens tonight, with most reviews being positive, and our own reviews calling it “mostly delightful” and “just fine, […] the New England Patriots of movies.” Now Marvel has dropped a new clip (above) and Jimmy Kimmel Live! has debuted a totally real, definitely not a mashup video filled with more ’90s nostalgia (below).

The clip above shows Nick Fury trying to take on Ben Mendelsohn‘s shape-shifting Skrull villain, Talos, with an assist from Captain Marvel and a familiar-looking rookie S.H.I.E.L.D. agent (Clark Gregg).

Captain Marvel is currently tracking to open in the $125 million to $145 million range in the US box office this weekend, with Fandango reporting the film’s sold more advance tickets than any movie since Avengers: Infinity War. It’s on pace to be the second-highest grossing superhero debut, second only to Black Panther.

