Marvel Studios

Spoilers from Captain Marvel (both the comics and movie) will be found below.

Captain Marvel hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and the highly-anticipated MCU film may already have a fan favorite character. Goose, Carol Danvers’ cat — which is possibly not so much a cat but actually a ravenous, alien life-form known as a “flerken” — is apparently quite the scene-stealer according to critics who attended early screenings of the film.

It’s unclear whether or not Goose (originally named “Chewie” in the comics after Chewbacca from Star Wars) will have his secret extraterrestrial identity revealed in Captain Marvel, so for all intents and purposes, it’s still safe to refer to him a feline.

Which is why Marvel is celebrating #LoveYourPetDay with stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and of course, Goose the Cat — portrayed by four different cats (Reggie, Archie, Rizzo, and Gonzo) during the filming of the movie.