‘Captain Marvel’ Stars Brie Larson And Sam Jackson Adorably Celebrate #LoveYourPetDay With Goose The Cat

News & Culture Writer
02.20.19

Marvel Studios

Spoilers from Captain Marvel (both the comics and movie) will be found below.

Captain Marvel hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and the highly-anticipated MCU film may already have a fan favorite character. Goose, Carol Danvers’ cat — which is possibly not so much a cat but actually a ravenous, alien life-form known as a “flerken” — is apparently quite the scene-stealer according to critics who attended early screenings of the film.

It’s unclear whether or not Goose (originally named “Chewie” in the comics after Chewbacca from Star Wars) will have his secret extraterrestrial identity revealed in Captain Marvel, so for all intents and purposes, it’s still safe to refer to him a feline.

Which is why Marvel is celebrating #LoveYourPetDay with stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and of course, Goose the Cat — portrayed by four different cats (Reggie, Archie, Rizzo, and Gonzo) during the filming of the movie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Captain Marvel#Brie Larson#Cats#Marvel
TAGSBRIE LARSONCaptain MarvelCatsMarvelSamuel L. Jackson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP