Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel is a historic event (the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a female superhero as the sole lead), but it’s also a cog in a much larger machine, one that’s been churning out product since 2008 with the release of Iron Man. So, it’s somewhat surprising how much free reign the film’s co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson) were given by Marvel Studios to tell the Adventures of Goose. And his buddies, I guess.

“When we came aboard, basically Marvel said, ‘Here’s what we want. We want a movie set in the ’90s, we want a young Nick Fury with two eyes, and we want some Skrulls in this movie,'” Fleck told Digital Spy (they went three-for-three), while Boden added, “I was surprised by what an awesome collaboration it was. I was surprised that instead of being told to ‘hold on, harness it, make it less weird,’ we were encouraged to make it more weird, and that was really fun.”

I find nothing weird about an Oscar winner punching an old lady in the face.