MARVEL

Brie Larson will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel, but she actually filmed her scenes for Avengers: Endgame, which comes out a month later, first. It was a scheduling quirk (Endgame and Infinity War were filmed back to back) that Larson called “very strange,” and it was hard for her to keep track of what she could and couldn’t reveal. When it comes to Marvel, when in doubt, don’t reveal anything, including who your co-star is playing.

“I just never wanted to feel like I was going to slip up or that I was going to say the wrong thing,” the Oscar-winning actress told USA Today. “I was like, ‘I can’t live with myself being the one that spoils something.’ So I really just deleted it.”

Larson is excited for when Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame come out, so she’ll “finally be able to talk about it.” The self-described “diligent secret-keeper” hasn’t even told her parents what happen in the movies. But she kept track of everything in a journal to remember, “Oh yeah, that was a crazy time.” Hopefully the rumored time-traveling in Endgame involves now-Brie Larson going back to the mid-2000s and handing her journal to then-Brie Larson. And while you’re there, maybe stop her from recording Finally Out of PE…

(Via USA Today)