Captain Marvel, a historic first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, isn’t your average superhero movie. That’s because Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) isn’t your average superhero. She’s “as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie,” according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and she made her on-screen debut in a trailer released during Good Morning America.
You can watch the clip above. (Please note that it begins with Captain Marvel inside a Blockbuster Video, because this is a period peace set during the most prestigious decade: the 1990s. Not enough Counting Crows songs, imo.)
Larson, who won an Academy Award for her performance in Room, was initially hesitant to play part-Kree, part-human pilot-turned-cosmic hero Carol Danvers, “mostly because I like being anonymous. I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future,” she told Entertainment Weekly. But she eventually signed on because “just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering.”
