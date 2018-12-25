Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Christmas Day hasn’t been great for certain government employees nor for children who still believe in Santa, but it has been gangbusters for fans of movie trailers. The latter were gifted with two biggies: The powerfully creepy first look at Jordan Peele’s Get Out follow-up Us, and a brand spanking new TV spot for the next Marvel product, Captain Marvel.

The new ad arrives only a few weeks after the second trailer, and, being a TV spot, it’s not a fount of new intel. It even starts just as the last official one did, with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers coldcocking an old woman — and again with the annotation, courtesy of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, that she’s no mere old woman but an evil alien in a faraway world who deserves to be punched in the face by a former teen pop star.

Still, TV spots are good for one thing: a tight focus. This one, dubbed “Born Free,” leans hard on the idea of our hero caught in a tussle in a remote world, one she has no deep-seated interest in fighting. And you know what that means: Lots of Annette Bening! The multi-Oscar nominee, who has one less Oscar than her young co-star, plays a Kree scientist there to help Danvers find her place in this wing of the cosmos. So it truly has been Christmas not only for superhero movie fans but also fans of the star of 1990’s The Grifters.