‘Captain Phillips,’ ‘Iron Man 3’ and ‘Lone Survivor’ pick up Cinema Audio Society nominations

Nominees have been announced for the 50th annual Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards. A sometimes barometer of the Academy’s Best Sound Mixing category. But the two awards don’t always correspond. In recent years films like “Hanna” and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” have managed to get in with the Society but failed to be recognized by the sound branch.

The one film left off the list that might be surprising to some is “All is Lost.” But there are some things to consider. Like the fact that the CAS has a great many production sound mixers and “All is Lost” is a film where pretty much 100% of the sound was created and mixed in post-production (perhaps making it more likely to be recognized for Best Sound Editing at the Academy). Also cast aside is Ron Howard’s “Rush,” which just can’t seem to get arrested this season.

“Captain Phillips” and “Gravity” maintained their strong industry awards showing and “Inside Llewyn Davis” was predictably showcased. Also in the mix (so to speak) is “Lone Survivor,” and no surprise there. The only eyebrow-raiser might be the presence of “Iron Man 3,” which could signify, as it did for the first film in the series back in 2008, that it’s heading for some sort of sound branch recognition, perhaps for sound editing rather than mixing. We’ll see.

Check out the full list of nominees below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Motion Picture – Live Action

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Iron Man 3”

“Lone Survivor”

Motion Picture – Animated

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“Walking With Dinosaurs”

Television Movie or Mini-Series

“American Horror Story: Coven” – “The Replacements”

“Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“Bonnie and Clyde: (Night Two) Part Two”

“Phil Spector”

Television Series – 1 Hour

“Boardwalk Empire” – “Erlkönig”

“Breaking Bad” – “Felina”

“Game of Thrones” – “The Rains of Castamere”

“Homeland” – “Good Night”

“The Walking Dead” – “Home”

Television Series – 1/2 Hour

“Californication” – “I’ll Lay My Monsters Down”

“Modern Family” – “Goodnight Gracie”

“Nurse Jackie” – “Teachable Moments”

“The Office” – “Finale”

“Parks and Recreation” – “Leslie and Ben”

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials

“2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony”

“Deadliest Catch” – “The Final Battle”

“History of the Eagles – Part One”

“Killing Lincoln”

“Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth”

The 50th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22.