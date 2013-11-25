Caption contest: Put words in Jennifer Lawrence’s mouth and win a t-shirt

What you’re looking at here is a photo of a preteen Jennifer Lawrence snapped and uploaded to Reddit by an old middle school classmate of the “Catching Fire” star. I know, right? Amazing.
But shhh, don’t speak. Think on it for a sec, then leave your best caption either here in the comments or over on Facebook. We’ll pick our favorite and send the winner a brand spankin’ new Riot t-shirt.
May the words be ever in your favor.
Cameraman: Okay everyone, look into your futures!
Jennifer Lawrence: WHAAAAA?!
No ponytail here, losers.
Why is everyone smiling, I thought we were doing “O” faces?
Alright girls! What do you want to be when you grow up?
Jennifer Lawrence: I’m gonna be Jennifer Lawrence!!
Jennifer was always the last person to know when a picture was about to be taken, if she had any advance warning she would run out of the room then run back in and photobomb it at the last second, even before that was a thing
where’s my goddamn crap T-shirt
So many girls so little time.
“Twinkies are back?!?!”
“twinkles are back!?!?!”
“Twinkies are back?!?!”…
Cameraman:You got a big mouth Jen!
Jen:Woot yoo talkin aboot Fool!!!
You mean I get to kiss Liam Hemsworth AND Josh Hutcherson?!