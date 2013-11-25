Caption contest: Put words in Jennifer Lawrence’s mouth and win a t-shirt

#Jennifer Lawrence
11.25.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

What you’re looking at here is a photo of a preteen Jennifer Lawrence snapped and uploaded to Reddit by an old middle school classmate of the “Catching Fire” star. I know, right? Amazing.

But shhh, don’t speak. Think on it for a sec, then leave your best caption either here in the comments or over on Facebook. We’ll pick our favorite and send the winner a brand spankin’ new Riot t-shirt.

Post by HitFix Entertainment News.

May the words be ever in your favor.

