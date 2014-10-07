Caribou’s ‘Our Love’ music video will devastate you

A morning, into dusk.

I'm still a little rattled, after watching Caribou's mysterious and devastating music video for “Our Love.”

It's directed by Ryan Staake, who has turned other electronic, dance and beats-oriented jams into moving, strange little worlds, like for Alt-J's “Left Hand Free” and Steve Aoki, Diplo and Deorro's “Freak.”

“In 'Our Love,' I wanted to create a slow, brooding film that contrasted the seeming limitless of youth with the reality of death in later years. The film (which was photographed by Luca Ciuti) was shot on location in Ireland, at the beautiful Lough Ine House, about an hour and a half outside of Cork,” Staake said in a release.

“Our Love” is off of Caribou's excellent, dynamic new album of the same name, out now. Tour dates are below the video.

And if you're less familiar with Caribou, check out another clip, for “Yeti” off of “The Milk of Human Kindness” from 2005, which may confuse and delight you too.

Here are Caribou's tour dates:

Oct 08 London, UK – KOKO* SOLD OUT

Oct 09 Brussels, BE – Botanique* SOLD OUT

Oct 10 Cologne, DE – Ewerk*

Oct 11 Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit*

Oct 12 Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Old Room*

Oct 13 Helsinki, FI – The Circus

Oct 14 Berlin, DE – Berghain* SOLD OUT

Oct 15 Leipzig, DE -Conne Island*

Oct 16 Prague, CZ – Meet Factory*

Oct 17 Budapest, HU – A38*

Oct 18 Vienna, AT – Electronic Beats @ TMuseumsquartier* SOLD OUT

Oct 19 Munich, DE – Muffathalle*

Oct 20 Zurich, CH – Komplex 457*

Oct 21 Lyon, FR – Transbordeur*

Oct 22 Lille, FR – Aeronef*

Oct 23 Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Music Week at Camp & Furnace*

Oct 24 Bristol, UK – Simple Things Festival at Motion * SOLD OUT

Oct 31 Manchester, UK – The Warehouse Project* SOLD OUT

Nov 01 Paris, FR – Pitchfork Festival Paris* SOLD OUT

Nov 05 Dublin, IE – Vicar Street* SOLD OUT

Nov 06 Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz*

Nov 07 Turin, IT – Alfa MiTo Club To Club*

Nov 08 Reykjavik, IS – Iceland Airwaves*

Nov 10 Montreal, QC – Metropolis (was Le National)* UPGRADED

Nov 11 Boston, MA – Paradise*

Nov 12 New York, NY – Webster Hall* SOLD OUT

Nov 13 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

Nov 14 New York, NY – Webster Hall* EXTRA DATE ADDED

Nov 15 Washington, DC – Black Cat*

Nov 16 Carrboro, NC – Cat”s Cradle*

Nov 17 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

Nov 18 Orlando, FL – The Social*

Nov 19 Miami, FL – Grand Central*

Nov 20 Tallahassee, FL – Club Downunder*

Nov 21 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks*

Nov 22 Houston, TX – Fitzgerald”s*

Nov 23 Austin, TX – The Mohawk*

Nov 24 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Fall* SOLD OUT

Jan 31 Brisbane, AUS – Laneway Festival

Feb 01 Sydney, AUS – Laneway Festival

Feb 06 Adelaide, AUS – Laneway Festival

Feb 07 Melbourne, AUS – Laneway Festival

Feb 08 Fremantle, AUS – Laneway Festival

Feb 27 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre EXTRA DATE ADDED

Feb 28 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre SOLD OUT

Mar 01 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Mar 03 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Mar 04 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Mar 05 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Mar 10 Brussels, BE – AB

Mar 11 Paris, FR – Olympia

Mar 12 Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Mar 14 London, UK – Brixton Academy

*support from Jessy Lanza