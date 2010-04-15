Carla Gugino shows her briefs on ‘Californication’

Carla Gugino has signed on to be a featured guest star on the upcoming fourth season of Showtime’s “Californication.”

Showtime has announced that Gugino will appear in 10 of the season’s 12 episosdes playing a defense attorney. No. Wait. Showtime says Gugino will play “a sexy defense attorney,” just in case you worried that the actress might be cast against type as a dowdy defense attorney.

To be more specific, the fourth season finds David Duchovny’s Hank dealing with the blowback from his long-past dalliance with the then-underage Mia (Madeline Zima). His legal problems force him to seek out a high-powered lawyer to keep him out of prison. No. Wait. Showtime specifies that Gugino will play a “hot, high-powered lawyer.” Again, that’s just in case you thought she might go homely this time around.

In any case, Hank will have a hard time keeping his hands off of Gugino’s character, which only seems fair given that Hank has a hard time keeping his hands off of everybody.

Gugino’s TV credits include “Karen Sisco,” “Threshold,” “Spin City” and “Entourage.” On the big screen, she starred in the “Spy Kids” films and in “Watchmen.”