Carly Rae Jepsen breaks Lady Gaga’s record on the Billboard Hot 100

Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” spends its seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, further sealing its status as the song of the summer.

By remaining in the pole position, “Call” once again locks Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa out of the top spot. The tune stays at No. 2 for the sixth week, although it does remain No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart.

Its continued strength at radio could mean that “Payphone” will finally ring in to the top slot next week, although it may have to fend off a charge from Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake,” which stays at No. 3.

Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” rises one spot to No. 4, swapping places with Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra. Similarly, Flo Rida”s “Whistle” rises 7-6, switching spots with Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been.” David Guetta”s “Titanium” featuring Sia stays at No. 8, while Usher”s “Scream” rises one spot to No. 9, trading positions with Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).”

For folks who like to slice the chart pie finely, Jepsen”s seventh week at No. 1 means she has logged more time at No. 1 with a song than any other female solo artist in Interscope Records” history. This week, “Maybe” surpasses Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way,” which spent six weeks at No. 1, according to Billboard.