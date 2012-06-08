Watch: Carly Rae Jepsen, Jimmy Fallon, the Roots combine for cute ‘Call Me Maybe’

Remember when you were a kid in school and “music class” mostly consisted of pint-sized instruments, mini-drums and tambourines? And everybody would fight over the triangle and the kazoo?

There must’ve been a little fight in the green room at “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” before the taping of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.” House band The Roots, Fallon and the pop singer took up their tiny noise-makers for one of summer 2012’s hottest tracks.

The result is nothing short of adorable. Check out the look on the xylophone player’s face versus Questlove’s. Fallon gets so serious. The rhythm break-down reduced Jepsen to giggles.

Folks are saying Jepsen may overtake Gotye at No. 1 on the Hot 100 next week. This might not hurt the chances.