Carly Rae Jepsen talks collabs with Justin Bieber and LMFAO’s Red Foo

Carly Rae Jepsen is still riding atop the Billboard Hot 100 with “Call Me Maybe,” but her fans are clamoring to hear more about another song from the burgeoning pop princess: her collaboration with Justin Bieber for her debut album in the U.S. out in September.

Jepsen is signed to the label Bieber started with his manager, Scooter Braun, so it makes sense that they would work together. She confirmed to MTV that they worked together on a track, but she”s keeping mum for now on other details about the duet. “The Justin song, i”m kind of sworn to secrecy on because I think we want to release it together at one moment,” she told MTV. Jepsen previously revealed that the Bieber and Toby Gad wrote the tune and brought it to her to perform.

She would, however, spill on some of the other tracks, including a song called “This Kiss,” which she wrote with Matthew Koma and LMFAO”s Red Foo, which she describes as a blending of both her and LMFAO”s wild style. Overall, she says the album is pop and dance pop.

As you know, Jepsen is current climbing the charts with another collaboration: “Good Time,” her duet with Owl City. Watch the video here.