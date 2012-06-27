Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Call Me Maybe’ rules on the Billboard Hot 100

#Katy Perry #Nicki Minaj #ONE DIRECTION #Rihanna
06.27.12 6 years ago

Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” stays atop the Billboard 100 for a third week, as some other artists make moves into the Top 10.

The new artist influx into the Top 10 continues as Ellie Goulding”s “Lights”  moves 12-6. The song took 27 weeks to achieve the feat, setting a record for the longest rise by a female who was not crossing over from another format.

The other new entry into the Top 10 belongs to veteran Usher, whose “Scream” creeps up one spot to No. 10, to mark his 18th Top 10.

On the rest of the chart, Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa climbs 3-2 switching places with Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know.”

Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake” holds at No. 4, though may receive a boost from her movie, “Part of Me,” opening this week. Rihanna”s “Where Have Your Been” climbs 8-5.

The bottom half sees fun.”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae drop 5-7,  Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” fall 7-8 and One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful” slides 6-9.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Nicki Minaj#ONE DIRECTION#Rihanna
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100carly rae jepsenellie gouldingFUN.KATY PERRYmaroon 5Nicki Minajone directionRihannaUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP