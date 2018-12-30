Lucasfilm

We already know that director J.J. Abrams is adding the late Carrie Fisher to his upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX via unreleased footage from The Force Awakens. Oscar Isaac has also spoken out about the process. Even so, what this means for the story being told in the third and final entry in the new Star Wars trilogy has not yet been made public. And, frankly, critics and audiences probably won’t know anything until Episode IX hits theaters next year. Fisher’s brother Todd, however, recently filled in some of the gaps.

Speaking with Good Morning America on Friday, he specified that Abrams and company were using unused footage from both The Forces Awakens and Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi. What’s more, he also stressed that the footage wasn’t “unused” because it was of lower quality:

“There’s a lot of minutes of footage. I don’t mean just outtakes,” Todd Fisher said. “This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

In other words, don’t expect the next onscreen appearance of General Leia Organa to simply be a series of imperfect shots of Fisher in the background of scenes, or heavily CGI’d and overdubbed instances of the actress flubbing her lines. When she returns to Star Wars for the still-untitled Episode IX, Fisher will still be doing her best, in the most iconic role of her career.

(Via Good Morning America)