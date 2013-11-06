Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley skewer Miley Cyrus, Obamacare on CMA Awards

Even though Miley Cyrus’s twerk heard around the world occurred more than two months ago at MTV’s Video Music Awards, there was no way the CMA Award hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley were going to leave that alone.
Paisley pretended to pull a muscle during their opening sketch and when he announced “I twerked my back,” Underwood set him straight and before long, out came a foam finger and the pair has cleverly figured out a way to combine Cyrus and Robin Thicke’s performance of “Blurred Lines” with Duck Dynasty to come up with “Duck Blind.”
The pair performed the parody and were shortly joined by members of “Duck Dynasty’s” Robertson family, including Willie, who twerked up against a slightly unnerved Underwood.
They weren’t done dissing Cyrus yet, however. Paisley thanked Taylor Swift for growing up in the public eye without resorting to “humping a teddy bear or grinding against Beetlejuice,” in a reference to Thicke’s black and white striped suit he wore on the VMAs.
“Duck Blind” wasn’t the only parody the pair performed. Country music artists by and large stay away from discussing politics, sex and religion (other than to always thank God first when they win an award), but Underwood and Paisley threw that dictate out the window when the pair — hosting together for the sixth time — skewered the computer issues that have plagued the roll-out of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.
Performing “Obamacare by Morning” to the tune of George Strait”s classic “Amarillo By Morning,” they sat side by side at a laptop pretending to try to log on to the health care registration site.
The pair sang: “Obamacare by morning/why”s this taking so long?/I”m going to wind up with hemorrhoids if I sit here til dawn/We”ll have cataracts and dementia/oh this is getting on my last nerve/Obamacare by morning/over six people served.”
In some ways, it was a risky move for a genre that usually plays it safe, especially when it comes to politics, although Paisley and Underwood are seen as so nice and good-natured by the country community and fans that they can get away with jokes that may seem too barbed when delivered by others.
Also, this is a generalization, but by-and-large, country fans are a fairly conservative lot, so poking fun at Obamacare”s registration woes is a little like preaching to the choir. Plus, while they made fun of the utter disaster that the online registration has been, they were careful to not criticize or applaud the actual plan.
Regardless, reaction on social media was swift with conservative organizations like The Heritage Foundation quickly linking to a video of the performance and country music fans positively chiming in on the song, although a few people Tweeted their displeasure
What do you think? Too much or just right?
Considering that left-leaning comedy like SNL (besides The Daily Show) are saying nothing about the multiple disasters of Obamecare, the “glitches” and the outright LIE told by the President about keeping our plans we liked that don’t make say, a single healthy man buy maternity coverage, underscored by the lovely letters sent out to millions of Americans, like me, telling us, welp, the President lied, you can’t keep your plan because, amongst other things, it doesn’t include maternity coverage…
… I think I’m okay with this amount of joking.
I just wish it were more.
Now, if we can get a SNL skit where the men of the cast learn their health plans are cancelled because they don’t have maternity coverage, then finding out they need it because single men can now become pregnant, that would make my day.
Nobody’s policy was cancelled because of maternity coverage. Policies were cancelled because they offered insufficient coverage, but that coverage had to do with capped charges (like only covering the first two thousand of any hospital bill leaving you to pay the tens of thousands over that small cap). Millions of Americans were carrying these junk insurance plans, only to discover after an accident or a pregnancy or an illness, that their insurance didn’t cover them and they were left with the lion share of the bill. If you really are one of the two percent of Americans who lost their terrible coverage, which I doubt, I’m sorry. But you were paying for junk insurance to begin with, insurance that could have been terminated or wouldn’t cover you when you needed it the most.
Neither are men being forced to get a plan with maternity coverage. Instead, what the law says is women can no longer be charged higher premiums because they might get pregnant. The net result of that is the cost of pregnancy is now distributed evenly between men and women. Now that may raise your premiums as a single man, but that wouldn’t cancel your insurance. It’s a small but important difference.
Here we go… the “you’re too stupid to understand” lie. Otherwise known as “blame the victim.”
Funky, you’re absolutely, positively WRONG.
And a liar. Just like Barack Obama.
My coverage was great. Exactly what a 33 year old reasonably health male needs.
And you’re wrong about maternity coverage. I am being forced, by my government, to purchase insurance coverage I don’t need. Including MATERNITY COVERAGE.
My deductibles, for everything, were all under $1500. I was paying less than $250 through my work for my coverage.
Do you know what my deductables and payments are going to be now?
My deductibles are now over $5000 and my coverage will cost over $400.
And my network has shrunk by over half. I don’t get to keep my doctor, I don’t get to keep my plan. I’m going to have to drive almost an hour each way to get to a dentist I can use.
So tell me, liar… please explain to me how my health insurance is better.
You know, because I’m just too stupid to understand, ideologue.
Ouch I cracked a rib ..laughing…Hope I still have insurance.
Interesting that when I tried to find this video and then saw a blog post about it on nbcnews.com posted on an hour earlier —the blog post had already been removed by NBC… it’s pretty disturbing.
