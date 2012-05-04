Carrie Underwood blows away the competition on next week’s Billboard 200

Carrie Underwood will handily score her third No. 1 album next week as “Blown Away” by the former “American Idol” champ could sell up to 300,000 copies in its debut frame.

“Blown Away” is one of six potential new entries in next week”s Billboard 200 as the chart sees some major shifts and many races too close to call between now and when the chart closes Sunday night.  Norah Jones” excellent “Broken Little Hearts” and “Now That”s What I Call Music 42” are in a dead heat for the No. 2 slot with each slated to move between 95,000 and 105,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

Adele”s “21” remains in the top 5 for its 1000th or so week, most likely at No. 4, while “B.o.B”s” “Strange Clouds” and Lionel Richie”s former No. 1, “Tuskegee” are also too close to call for fifth place.

This week”s top title, Jack White”s “Blunderbuss,” will fall to No. 7.  One Direction”s “Up All Night” and “The Music Of Smash” are duking it out for the No. 8 spot, while Marilyn Manson”s “Born Villain” will crash in at No. 10.

 

