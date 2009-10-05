Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley set to appear on CMA Awards

#Taylor Swift
10.05.09 8 years ago

AP Photo

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will pull double duty at the  43rd annual Country Music Assn. Awards, serving not only as co-hosts, but as performers.

They’ll be joined by fellow artists Brooks and Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Sugarland, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban in a performance-packed show.

It may be the last time to see some of your favorites  on TV for awhile: Brooks & Dunn are pulling the plug on their tremendously successful partnership after their next tour, while Chesney is taking a year or so off the road for a little down time.

The show airs live (EST), Nov. 11, on ABC from Nashville’s Sommet Center.

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSBRAD PAISLEYBrooks and DunnCMAdarius ruckerGEORGE STRAITKEITH URBANKENNY CHESNEYREBA MCENTIRESugarlandTAYLOR SWIFT

