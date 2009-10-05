Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley set to appear on CMA Awards

AP Photo

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will pull double duty at the 43rd annual Country Music Assn. Awards, serving not only as co-hosts, but as performers.

They’ll be joined by fellow artists Brooks and Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Sugarland, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban in a performance-packed show.

It may be the last time to see some of your favorites on TV for awhile: Brooks & Dunn are pulling the plug on their tremendously successful partnership after their next tour, while Chesney is taking a year or so off the road for a little down time.

The show airs live (EST), Nov. 11, on ABC from Nashville’s Sommet Center.