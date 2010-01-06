Carrie Underwood learns ‘How I Met Your Mother’

#How I Met Your Mother
01.06.10 9 years ago
“American Idol” winner and country superstar Carrie Underwood is set to show off her acting skills on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother.”
In a March episode of the long-running comedy, which celebrates its 100th episode next Monday, Underwood will play Tiffany, a pharmaceutical sales rep who becomes a potential love interest for Josh Radnor’s Ted.
Might Underwood be the “Mother” of the title? We’re just going to go out on a limb and say “No,” though “How I Met Your Mother” got a nice ratings bump from a guest appearance by Britney Spears, so they may be hoping musical magic strikes twice.
Underwood recently showed some comedy moves in FOX’s “Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special,” but this will be her television acting debut.

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother
TAGSCARRIE UNDERWOODCBSHOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

