Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney headlining Stagecoach 2011

Stagecoach will wheel back into town for the fifth consecutive year with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts and Carrie Underwood as headliners.

The country music festival that takes place a week or two after Coachella on Indio, Calif.”s Empire Polo Club grounds, will also features Loretta Lynn, Darius Rucker and Josh Turner at the April 30-May 1 fest.

Tickets, which are $99 for a two-day pass, go on sale Nov. 5. There are also a variety of packages include camping options.

The Stagecoach line-up as of today (with more acts to be added) is: Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Loretta Lynn, Josh Turner, Chris Young, Leon Russell, Easton Corbin, Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Douglas Trio, Gatlin Brothers, Jack Ingram, Mel Tillis, Rodney Crowell, Rhonda Vincent, Secret Sisters, Steel Magnolia, Joanna Smith, Wanda Jackson, Stealing Angels, The Gourds, Rosie Flores, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sara Watkins, The Cleverlys, Phosphorescent, The Punch Brothers and Truth & Salvage Co.

Leon Russell will be playing as a solo act, after his successful tour with Elton John promoting their new album, “The Union.” Also, if you have the chance to see living legends Loretta Lynn and Wanda Jackson (whom both share Jack White as a producer), you shouldn”t pass that up.

